Kashmir Television Artist Amreen Bhat Killed In A Terrorist Attack: Reports

Amreen Bhat, who was a singer and Kashmir television artist, is killed in a terrorist attack. As per the reports, the 35-year-old was killed in a firing by terrorists that happened in the Chadoora area of Central Kashmir's Budgam district. Amreen Bhat's 10-year-old nephew is injured in the firing.

The reports suggest that the singer was taken to host immediately after the firing, but she soon succumbed to the injuries. However, some other reports suggest that she was bought dead in the hospital. Amreen Bhat was a TV artist who worked with various Kashmir channels. She was also a passionate singer and used to upload her songs on various social media platforms.

According to the Kashmir police, the attack was conducted by three terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taliba (LeT). "At around 1955 hrs , terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her dead. Her 10 year old nephew who was also at home recieved bullet injury on his arm," Kashmir Police tweeted.

At around 1955 hrs , terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her dead. Her 10 year old nephew who was also at home recieved bullet injury on his arm. — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 25, 2022

Kashmir Cheif Minister Omar Abdullah reacted to the militant attack and Amreen Bhat's death, by making a Twitter post. "Shocked & deeply saddened by the murderous militant attack on Amreen Bhat. Sadly Ambreen lost her life in the attack & her nephew was injured. There can be no justification for attacking innocent women & children like this. May Allah grant her place in Jannat," wrote the Kashmir CM.