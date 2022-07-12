Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: New Promo! Amitabh Bachchan Introduces New 'Padaav' & New Jackpot Of Rs 7.5 Crore

The much-awaited popular game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is all set to hit the television screens soon. The makers are maintaining the excitement of audience by revealing new twists in the promos of the show. After revealing the tagline of this season 'Gyaan jahaan se mile bator lo, lekin pehle tatol lo', the makers have now revealed new twist in the game show.

This year, to mark the 75th year of Independence, the show will bump up its Rs 7 Crore price money.

As per the latest promo, Amitabh introduced new 'padaav' - the new prize money slot of Rs 75 Lakh and a new jackpot of Rs 7.5 Crore.

Sony TV shared the promo and captioned it as, "Iss saal KBC mein hoga kuch naya, jackpot hoga ₹7.5 Crores ka aur judega ₹75 lakh ka ek naya padaav. #KBC2022 coming soon! Stay tuned! @SrBachchan."In the promo video, Amitabh is seen in his chair and is seen congratulating a mock contestant, Santosh, who is sitting in hotseat, before asking him if he would like to take up the next question worth Rs 7.5 Crore. When the contestant start thinking, he recalls all words that his well-wishers said i.e., not to take risk and if he loses now, he will be left with only Rs Rs 3.75 Lakh.

It is then Amitabh revealed the new twist. Big B said, "If you answer the question correctly, then you win Rs 7.5 crore. But, even if your answer is wrong, you still win Rs 75 lakh." The host then turns to the audience and said, "Yes, it is true! Marking the 75th year of Indian Independence, KBC now has a new slot."

