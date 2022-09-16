Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Why His Father Named Their House ‘Pratiksha’

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Amitabh Bachchan introduced this week’s play-along contestants. He then went ahead and conducted the fastest finger first round and Prakyath Shetty emerged as the winner. The contestant joined Big B on the hot seat.

Prakyath, who is a senior associate in a multinational company, was accompanied by his sister whose name is Pratiksha. Mr Bachchan then says that “Pratiksha is a very beautiful name, even his father named their house Pratiksha.”

The megastar went on to add, “People ask me why did you keep your house name Pratiksha but I convey to them that I did not choose it my father did. Therefore I questioned my father why did you keep the name Pratiksha, he has a poem where there is a line that says swagat sabke liye hain par nahi hain kisi ke liye Pratiksha.”

Big B then went ahead and asked Prakyath the first question for Rs 1000. The question was as follows: Which of these is a spicy or tangy accompaniment often eaten along with Indian Meals? A) Ladoo B) Achar C) Payasam and D)Hummus. The contestant chose option B and won Rs 1000. He then managed to answer the next few questions without any trouble. Pratyaksh used his first lifeline, the audience poll for the Rs 5000 question as he wasn’t sure of the answer.

Indian Idol 13: Judges Bowled Over By Sonakshi Kar's Rendition Of Lata Mangeshkar's Song

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Contestant Anurag Kumar Wasn’t Able To Answer The Rs 40,000 Question, Can You?

The Rs 5000 question was as follows: In India, which of these comes in types of 'AA’ and 'AAA’? It came with the following options: A) Battery cells B) Cups C) Films and D) Cars. The correct answer is A) Battery cells.