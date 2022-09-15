Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Contestant Anurag Kumar Wasn’t Able To Answer The Rs 40,000 Question, Can You?

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 witnessed Anurag Kumar joining Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat. The contestant was accompanied by his twin brother and mother on the show.

Big B asked their mother about the time difference between their births and she notified him that they were born two and a half minutes apart and that the younger one is on the hot seat. He then asked if she gets confused and the elder one Anup shared that “Leave people, we get confused among ourselves because we have the same voice. But there is some difference now in our voice after growing up.”

During the course of the episode, Mr Bachchan also inquired if there is any difference between the twins and they said there is. Anurag replied by saying, “I have a til on my Adam's apple and Anup has got three small til dots on his forehead. We had also deceived the technology. I have often opened his phone through face lock and now he has stopped using it.”

The contestant played a decent game until he reached the seventh question for Rs 40,000. He was seen struggling at this point and ended up choosing the 50:50 lifeline on the question. However, Anurag eventually wrong answer and went home with a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

The Rs 40,000 question that stumped him is as follows: Which of these chemical elements is not named after a real person? It came with the following options: A) Nobelium B) Lawrencium C) Seaborgium and D) Plutonium. The correct answer was D) Plutonium.