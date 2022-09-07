Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Question That Helped Brij Kishor Win Rs 1.6 Lakh On The Show?

The recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 witnessed Brij Kishor Singh from Surat making it to the hot seat after winning the Fastest Finger First. Amitabh Bachchan played a video about the life of the contestant, who works at a diamond workshop. We get to see his struggle and how he had to give up his studies to take care of his family.

Brij confessed on the show that he aspires to open a fashion showroom with the prize money and give his life a new dimension. During his chat, when Amitabh Bachchan asked the contestant who is his favourite actor, Brij first took Big B's name but later said that he likes Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. The host then opened up about working with both of them whilst Brij shared that he has watched Mohabbatein at least 15-20 times.

They further spoke about Kishor's working hours and the latter said that he has two leaves and two half days every month. He also added that he works for 12 hours a day with a one-hour lunch break in between. Big B responded to this by saying, "Aap ki aur humari stithi bilkul same hai, Hum bhi kya bataye aap subah 6 baje se lage hue hain hum yahan par, aur ab jab aapka khel khatam hoga, toh uske baad phir aayenge hum yahan par, ye 7-8 PM tak chalega."

Brij Kishor played a good game and won Rs 1,60,000. The question that helped him win the amount is as follows: As of July 2022, what have only these three men achieved in Test Cricket? It was an image question and Brij chose option C) 10 wickets in one innings. He will now continue his game as a rollover contestant in the next episode.