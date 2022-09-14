Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Rs 12.5 Lakh Question That Stumped Contestant Jyotirmayee?

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 commenced with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming roll-over contestant Jyotirmayee Mallick to the hot seat. The contestant said a few words that she had written in her letter to Big B. Her moving words resulted in the megastar getting emotional and thanking her with folded hands.

The host then commenced the game by posing the ninth question for Jyotirmayee. The Rs 1,60,000 question was as follows: The former name of which city has been blanked out on the cover of this book? It came with the following options: A) Mumbai B) Kolkata C) Chennai and D) Pune. Jyotirmayee went with option A and won Rs 1,60,000 for the question.

Bachchan then showed her the next question for Rs 3,20,000 and it was as follows: Which of these features is not located along the western coast of India? It came with the following options: A) Gulf of Khambat B) Pulicat Lake C) Anjuna Beach and D) Vasai Creek.

Since Jyotirmayee wasn’t sure of the answer, she used her new second lifeline 50:50 on the question. She eventually chose option B and it turned out to be the right answer. At this point, the contestant received her first cheque for Rs 3,20,000 signed by Amitabh Bachchan. Mallick continued to play a good game until she reached the Rs 12, 50,000 question. She ended up giving the wrong answer and went home with a cash prize of Rs 3,20,000.

The Rs 12, 50,000 question that stumped her is as follows: Avani Lekhara, the first Indian woman to win Paralympic gold, competes in which of these sports? It came with the following options: A) Shooting B) High Jump C) Table Tennis and D) Badminton. The correct answer is A) Shooting.