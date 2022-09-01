Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Rs 3.2 Lakh Question That Stumped Anil Mathur?

The 19th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, the highly celebrated Amitabh Bachchan show, had Anil Mathur on the hot seat. The contestant, who hails from Kanpur, is an assistant teacher and Mehendi expert by profession. The contestant was seen bonding with Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 host Amitabh Bachchan, and the duo had a great conversation.

Interestingly, Anil Mathur had bought Kanpur special Thaggu Ka Laddoo with him, especially for the legendary superstar. He even informed Big B that Abhishek Bachchan had visited Thaggu Ka Laddoo shop and enjoyed the sweets when he was shooting for Bunty Aur Babli in Kanpur.

Anil Mathur also showed Amitabh Bachchan his Mehendi designs. The host, who was thoroughly impressed, asked him to pursue his passion. The Bollywood superstar opined that Mehendi designing is not an easy art form. The contestant expressed his gratitude for Mr. Bachchan's encouraging words and added that being in the hot seat of Kaun Banega Crorepati in the presence of the superstar is a dream come true moment for him.

Coming to the game, Anil Mathur had a great start in Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, by winning the first question worth Rs. 1000. Here is the question: How many bails are there in total on the two ends of a cricket pitch? The options were: A. 3, B. 4, C. 5, D. 7. After giving much thought, he answers option B.