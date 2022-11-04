Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Rs 6.4 Lakh Question That Stumped Contestant Hari Kumar?

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 witnessed rollover contestant Vimal Sharma taking home a cash prize of Rs 1,60,000. After his exit, Amitabh Bachchan conducted a fresh round of Fastest Finger First and this time Hari Kumar, a Software Engineer from Hyderabad, Telangana made it to the hot seat.

The contestant recited the poem his wife wrote for Big B and the latter appreciated the effort and asked to keep it. During the course of the episode, the host also asked who is his favorite actor and Hari revealed it has been Amitabh Bachchan whilst sharing a fun anecdote from his college days.

The contestant said, "I used to watch your film for two days long in two halves, when I was in college I barely had pocket money and was not allowed to watch films so I used to adjust the time between my lectures and go in the first half one day and for the second half the next. Earlier, there were stamp cards for the film tickets so I used to save them and watch your films.”

Hari played a good game and won Rs 3,20,000 on the show. The tenth question that helped him win the amount is as follows: Apart from Mother India and Lagaan, which Indian Film has been nominated for an academy award for best international feature film? Hari choose Option C: Salaam Bombay and it turned out to be the right answer.

This was followed by the contestant bidding adieu to the show as he ended up giving the wrong answer for the next question. The 11th question worth Rs 6,40,000 that stumped Hari is as follows: In 1986, who became the first ever person to win the Dronacharya Award for Cricket coaching? Hari choose Option C: Vasoo Paranjpe and it turned out to be the wrong answer. The correct answer is Option D: Desh Prem Azad.