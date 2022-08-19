Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer This Question That Rupin Sharma Failed To Crack?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, the Amitabh Bachchan show had an exciting episode on August 18, Thursday, with IPS officer Rupin Sharma reaching the hot seat. In his interaction with host Big B on the Sony TV show, Sharma, who is now serving as the Director General of Prisons in Nagaland, shared some interesting service stories.

Rupin Sharma started on a great note in Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 and went on to win Rs. 80,000 smoothly. After that, the IPS officer used his first lifeline, the audience poll, for his ninth question in the show. Later, he used his next lifelines, video call a friend, and 50:50, attempted the Rs. 12.5 Lakh. But Rupin Sharma, who was not confident about his answer, decided to quit the show and took home Rs. 6.4 Lakh.

The Rs. 12.5 Lakh question of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, which Rupin Sharma failed to crack, is this: On 30th May 2022, which European city's mayor flagged off a special tram, to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav? These were the provided options: Poznan, Warsaw, Wroclaw, and Krakow. And the right answer was Wroclaw.

During his interaction with host Amitabh Bachchan, Rupin Sharma IPS revealed that he was a part of the team that nabbed terrorist Abu Salim. The IPS officer revealed that their team was chasing Abu Salim for over four months, after the 1992 Mumbai terrorist attacks. Later, he was caught in Portugal. Rupin Sharma gifted the Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 host, a book he wrote on the extradition of Abu Salim.