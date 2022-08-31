Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Dr. Anu Anna Verghese Wins Rs 75 Lakh By Answering This Question

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, the Sony TV quiz show hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan, had its second 75 Lakh winner. Dr. Anu Anna Verghese, who is a dermatologist by profession, won Rs. 75 Lakh on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14's Tuesday (August 30, 2022) episode. However, she failed to give the correct answer for the Rs. 1 Crore question.

The Tuesday episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 began with host Amitabh Bachchan playing the fastest finger round. Dr. Anu Anna Varghese, who hails from Thrissur district in Kerala, won the round and entered the hot seat. She was accompanied by her husband on the Sony TV show.

The dermatologist played extremely well in Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 and was seen having some fun conversations with host Amitabh Bachchan. Dr. Anu Ann Varghese shared her experiences as a dermatologist with the superstar host and revealed how people approach her by asking for skin-lightening treatments. She opined that such people need counseling to embrace themselves, and added that society needs to change such a thought process.