Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Kavita Chawla Becomes First Crorepati; Will She Win Rs 7.5 Crore?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is one of the popular game reality shows. This season started with a bang and as per the latest promo, this season has got its first crorepati - Kavita Chawla, who is a homemaker from Kolhapur.

In the promo, Kavita is seen winning Rs 1 Crore and host Amitabh Bachchan will be seen asking her the 17th question for Rs 7.5 Crore. It has to be seen if she wins the big amount.

Meanwhile, Kavita is happy to win Rs 1 Crore and was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I am extremely happy to reach till here. I feel proud that I am the first contestant to win Rs 1 Crore and I am really hoping and looking forward to answering the Rs 7.5 Crore question too. My father and son Vivek are with me in Mumbai and nobody in my family knows yet that I have won Rs 1 Crore. I want them to see the show and surprise them."Kavita studied only till Class XII, but she mentioned that she has tried to keep her reading and learning interests alive. She revealed that right from the year 2000, she wanted to be part of the show and said that last year too, she came on the show, but only reached till the fastest finger round. She added that this year, she fulfilled her dream by reaching this point. She said that whenever she used to make her son study, she would learn along with him.

Click here to watch the promo

When asked what she plans to do with her prize money of Rs 1 Crore, she concluded by saying, "Now that I have won this amount, I want to send my son Vivek abroad for further studies. And if I also win the next question of Rs 7.5 Crore, I will build my own bungalow and travel the world."