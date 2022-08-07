India
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Grand Premiere Highlights: Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates 'Azadi Ke Garv Ka Mahaparv'

      By
      |

      The highly awaited 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati commenced its journey tonight (August 7) on Sony Entertainment Television. The popular game show’s promos had already generated a lot of buzz in the media.

      KBC 14

      Host Amitabh Bachchan commenced the show by celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence. This year, the makers have also introduced a new prize money slot of Rs 75 Lakh and a new jackpot of Rs 7.5 Crore.

      The Highlights Of The Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’s Grand Premiere Episode Are As Follows:

      Kaun Banega Crorepati 14's Director Arun Sheshkumar Opens Up About New Format, Working With Amitabh BachchanKaun Banega Crorepati 14's Director Arun Sheshkumar Opens Up About New Format, Working With Amitabh Bachchan

      Amitabh Bachchan Shares How He Preps For KBC; Says His 'Never Again' Post Had Nothing To Do With The ShowAmitabh Bachchan Shares How He Preps For KBC; Says His 'Never Again' Post Had Nothing To Do With The Show

      Comments
      Story first published: Sunday, August 7, 2022, 21:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 7, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X