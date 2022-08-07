Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Grand Premiere Highlights: Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates 'Azadi Ke Garv Ka Mahaparv'

The
highly
awaited
14th
season
of
Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
commenced
its
journey
tonight
(August
7)
on
Sony
Entertainment
Television.
The
popular
game
show’s
promos
had
already
generated
a
lot
of
buzz
in
the
media.
Host
Amitabh
Bachchan
commenced
the
show
by
celebrating
75
years
of
India’s
Independence.
This
year,
the
makers
have
also
introduced
a
new
prize
money
slot
of
Rs
75
Lakh
and
a
new
jackpot
of
Rs
7.5
Crore.
The
Highlights
Of
The
Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
14’s
Grand
Premiere
Episode
Are
As
Follows: