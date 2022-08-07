Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Grand Premiere Highlights: Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates 'Azadi Ke Garv Ka Mahaparv'

The highly awaited 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati commenced its journey tonight (August 7) on Sony Entertainment Television. The popular game show’s promos had already generated a lot of buzz in the media.

Host Amitabh Bachchan commenced the show by celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence. This year, the makers have also introduced a new prize money slot of Rs 75 Lakh and a new jackpot of Rs 7.5 Crore.

The Highlights Of The Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’s Grand Premiere Episode Are As Follows:

