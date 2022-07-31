Kaun Banega Crorepati 14's Director Arun Sheshkumar Opens Up About New Format, Working With Amitabh Bachchan

Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to return with its 14th season on Sony Entertainment Televison. The popular quiz-based game show will premiere on August 7 at 9 pm. Ahead of the show’s grand launch, director Arun Sheshkumar opened up about working with Amitabh Bachchan and the changes made in the new season.

Arun told IANS, "The beauty of 'KBC' is that this is one show where your talent is your knowledge. Your talent is your luck. You don't need to know dancing or singing or any kind of an extra co-curricular talent per se. What you have studied or what you are reading is what you are bringing onto the show as your experience and your personal life."

Speaking about its host, the director added, "Mr. Bachchan is the pivotal point of the show and he is a conductor, as we call it. He is the man who is running this whole orchestra called 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. The beauty with which he adapts and gels into the situation is a director's delight. Watch him mold to the situations and ease out the contestants or bring the tension onto the game. It's like the word is given and it's a go."

Arun further shared that season 14 of KBC will bring alive the essence of 75 years of Independence. It must be noted that Mr Bachchan will host a special episode on Sunday, to celebrate 'Azadi ke Garv ka Mahaparv', in the presence of very special guests who represent India.

The director also spoke about the changes made to the format and said that the contestants will be gratified with higher wins this year. He shared that they have introduced a 'New Padaav', where the contestants can enter the safe haven with a win of INR 75 lakhs whilst further going ahead to win the highest prize money of 7.5 crores.

Sheshkumar added that the viewers at home can take part in 'Play Along' and get to sit on the hot seat every Friday. The other key highlight of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 includes three lifelines - Audience Poll, Video-a-Friend and 50:50 adding more excitement to the celebrated game show.