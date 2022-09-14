Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Contestant Tushar Garg’s Wife Celebrates His Birthday With Amitabh Bachchan

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 commenced with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming roll-over contestant Tushar Garg. On being asked about how he feels about waiting for an entire day to restart with the show, Tushar confessed that it was one of the most difficult nights of his life. The host was later also seen looking for the contestant’s wife in the audience.

The megastar enquired about her and before Tushar could reply, his wife made an entry on the stage with a big chocolate cake. At this point, Big B loudly announced that it is Tushar’s birthday whilst the happy birthday song played in the background. Garg along with his wife, host and the other contestant celebrated his birthday by cutting the cake.

Later, after sitting down on the hot seat Mr Bachchan questions Tushar if he would like to do something special for his wife. The contestant revealed that they have been married for one and a half years but haven’t been on their honeymoon due to COVID-19. Garg said, “Sir special ye karuga sir ki dedh saal hogaya hamari shaadi ko toh hum honeymoon pending hain sir. Covid ke wajah se hum kahi jaa nahi paayein. Toh sir mein ye karna chahuga apne patni ke liye.”

Meanwhile, in an upcoming episode of KBC 14, Big B will meet a who reads out a letter she wrote for him. In a promo shared by the makers, contestant Jyotirmayee Mallick from Odisha made Bachchan emotional by sharing her kind words about him and reading out her letter, where she called him 'superstar of the century’.

She read in Hindi and said, “Respected Amitabh Bachchan Ji, I do not know if we can ever be like you, but you have proved time and again that you are one of us. The way you pull the chair for us, wipe our tears with your own handkerchief, meet the audience… Sometimes I think to myself, a superstar like you can only come once in a century.” The actor then replied by saying, “Bohut bhavuk kiya aapne humko (You have made be very emotional).”