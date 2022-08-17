Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan & Ex-Host Shah Rukh Khan's Per Episode Fees Will Leave You Stunned

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most-popular and most-loved game reality show. Currently, Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is being aired, which is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Except for third season, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, the remaining other seasons were hosted by Big B. Did you know how much the duo charged for hosting the show?

KBC season 1 was aired in 2000. As per Siasat report, Big B charged Rs 25 Lakhs per episode. Unfortunately, his fees for season 2 and 4 are not known.

The third season was hosted by SRK and it is being said that he charged Rs 2.5 Crore per episode!Amitabh, who hosted fifth, sixth and seventh seasons, charged Rs 1 Crore, Rs 1.5 Crore and Rs 1.5-2 Crore, respectively.While for eighth, ninth and tenth season Big B charged Rs 2 Crore, Rs 2.6 Crore and Rs 3 Crore, respectively, the Brahmastra actor charged Rs 3.5 Crore for each episode of 11th, 12th and 13th seasons.

No one can imagine KBC without Amitabh, the megastar's voice has become synonymous to the game reality show. Currently, KBC 14 is being aired and for the same and as per Asianetnews, Big B might now be charging somewhere between Rs 4-5 Crore per episode.

Meanwhile, KBC 14 began on a celebratory note with an extravagant event called Azadi Ke Garv Ka Mahaparv. The first episode was graced by Kargil War Veteran Major DP Singh, Sena Medal Gallantry Col. Mitali Madhumita, along with Indian sports icons, Padma Vibhushan- MC Mary Kom & Padma Shri- Sunil Chhetri and Padma Bhushan- Aamir Khan.

Big B was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "It's a monumental year for our country as we celebrate our 75th year of Independence. An absolute honour for me to begin this season with celebrations along with eminent personalities from the defense forces, sports, and entertainment industry. I am thrilled to welcome contestants from diverse backgrounds, who are a true reflection of the new age India."