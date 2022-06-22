Kaveri Priyam Doesn't Want To Repeat Roles; Says She Had To Wait For More Than A Year For Role Like Dr Monami

Kaveri Priyam became popular with her role of Kuhu in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. She was last seen in the show Ziddi Dil Maane Na, which ended a couple of weeks ago. The actress is choosy about her character as she doesn't want to repeat them. The actress revealed that she had to wait for more than a year to bag a role like Dr Monami.

Kaveri told Times Of India that for her, it is important to enjoy what she does. She said that she enjoyed playing Kuhu in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and she loved doing something different while playing Dr Monami in Ziddi Dil Maane Na. She added that she doesn't enjoy playing run-of-the-mill kind of roles.

The actress said that for her, experimenting is a must. She added that in current times, when content is king, she would like to be part of substantial content, be it any genre. She feels that with so many options available, given the many platforms, one can be choosy and do the kind of work that they want to.

She said, "I waited for one and a half years for a role like Dr Monami. I was being offered other roles, but those didn't work for me. Bubbly ladki hai, chirpy hai... that was was the description of almost every character that was offered to me. That was because my character Kuhu in Yeh Rishtey... became a hit. I didn't want to repeat that, instead, I wanted to play a contrasting character which I finally bagged."

The actress said that people in the industry tend to offer the same kind of roles and feels it is because the industry doesn't want to take risk or do not gave faith on the actor. However, she said that she was lucky to have producers trust her.

Shehnaaz Gill Hardly Focuses On Her Personal Life; Parents Get Emotional & Worried Seeing Her As Bride: Report

Aneri Vajani Reacts To Link-Up Rumours With Harsh Rajput; Actress Talks About Her Experience In KKK 12

Kaveri concluded by saying, "The sad truth about our industry is that people offer you the kind of roles that they have already seen you doing. Either they do not want to take risks or they lack that sort of faith in you and perhaps themselves as well. I was lucky enough to have producers who trusted me with a different and fleshed-out character."