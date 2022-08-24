Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Aishwarya Ruparel Wins Rs 12.5 Lakh; Manoj Yadav Fails To Answer Rs 80,000 Question

The August 23 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 begins with Amitabh Bachchan introducing a 96-year-old entrepreneur from Chandigarh named Harbhajan Kaur. She started her business after turning 90 and her Besan ki Barfi sells like hot cakes in Chandigarh. The host called Harbhajan an inspiration for everyone and showed her video.

He then welcomed roll-over contestant Aishwarya Ruparel who had won Rs 80,000 in the previous episode. The contestant, who is a dentist by profession, used the audience poll lifeline for the 10th question and won Rs 3.2 lakh. She then used her final lifeline for the Rs 12.5 lakh question and ended up answering it correctly.

However, she then decided to quit the game as she wasn’t sure about the answer to the 13th question worth Rs 25 lakh. The Rs 25 lakh question that stumped her is as follows: The international airport at which of these locations is named after an aviator? It came with the following options: A) Thiruvananthpuram, B) Jodhpur, C) Bhubaneswar and D) Guwahati. The correct answer is C) Bhubaneswar.

After Aishwarya’s exit, the next contestant to grace the hot seat was Manoj Kumar Yadav. The 34-year-old, who is the headmaster of a government school in Muzaffarpur, got emotional after taking his seat. Manoj won Rs 10,000 on the show. The contestant used three lifelines for the eighth question but still wasn’t sure of the answer. He then went ahead and took a risk but ended up guessing the wrong answer.

The Rs 80,000 question was as follows: Which word is used to refer to the pen-name taken by a poet, usually seen in the last couplet of a ghazal? It came with the following options: A) Takhallus, B) Matla, C) Qafiyah and D) Radiff. The correct answer is A) Takhallus.