KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan Turns Matchmaker, Asks Viewers To Send Wedding Rishtas For Contestant Foram Makadiya

The latest episode of KBC 14 commenced with Amitabh Bachchan introducing the fresh batch of contestants of the week. This was followed by Foram Makadiya making it to the hot seat after successfully clearing the Fastest Finger First round. In the excitement, Foram ended up sitting on the host’s seat and Big B then insisted she sit on his seat for some time and he said every contestant's dialogue. Foram, who is a State Tax Inspector from Rajkot, Gujarat, won Rs 1.6 Lakh on the show.

She decided to quit the show as she didn’t know the answer to the tenth question. The Rs 3,20,000 question that stumped her is as follows: Which Technocrat, instrumental in the creation of the Konkan Railway is the subject of a biography titled 'Karmayogi'? The correct answer was option A) E Sreedharan. It must be noted that Forum had guessed the right answer and if she would have played then she would have won Rs 3.2 Lakh.

During the course of her game, Foram's mother also showed Mr. Bachchan her daughter's biodata when the question of marriage came up. The contestant's mother was even seen requesting that it would be auspicious for Foram that her biodata is first read by the megastar. He happily obliged and then appealed to eligible bachelors watching the show to send rishtas for the contestant. However, Big B also added in jest that not all might be selected as Foram has a mind that changes very quickly.

After Makadiya’s exit, Amitabh Bachchan played another round of Fastest Finger First and Bhushan Balkrishna made it to the hot seat. The contestant, who is an Assistant in Tariff Authority for Major Ports from Mumbai, Maharashtra, managed to impress the host with his knowledge as he easily passed the first hurdle. Eventually, Bhushan ended up winning a cash prize of Rs 6,40,000 on the show.