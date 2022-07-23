KBC 14: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Shares Her Experience Directing Amitabh Bachchan; Thanks Gagan Arora

Ashwiny
Iyer
Tiwari,
who
is
known
for
directing
films
such
as
Bareilly
Ki
Barfi
and
Nil
Battey
Sannata,
is
currently
on
cloud
nine
after
directing
Shahenshaah
of
Bollywood,
Amitabh
Bachchan.
The
filmmaker
recently
shared
a
lovely
picture
of
Amitabh
Bachchan
with
handsome
actor
Gagan
Arora
on
her
Instagram
stories.
Ashwiny
expressed
her
love
and
gratitude
for
directing
Amitabh
Bachchan
for
his
upcoming
show
Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
2022
AKA
KBC
14.
She
also
thanked
Gagan
Arora.
The
Panga
director
wrote,
"Thank
you
@whogaganarora❤
It's
always
a
mix
of
nervousness,
so
much
joy
and
love
directing
@amitabhbachchan
sir
#kbc2022."
In
the
above
picture,
Gagan
and
Big
B
can
be
seen
smiling,
as
they
shot
for
the
upcoming
quiz
show.
Let
us
tell
you,
the
makers
have
increased
the
prize
money,
which
is
now
Rs
7.5
Crore.
Well,
the
show
has
already
started
creating
a
solid
buzz
amongst
the
masses,
and
fans
can't
keep
calm
to
watch
Mr
Bachchan
asking
questions
to
the
contestants
in
his
signature
style.
Coming
back
Ashwiny
Tiwari,
she
is
all
set
to
come
up
with
a
web
series
Faadu,
which
will
be
releasing
on
SonyLiv
soon.
A
few
weeks
ago,
she
has
also
shared
a
snippet
of
the
web
show,
which
is
a
love
story.
Faadu
stars
Pavail
Gulati,
Saiyami
Kher,
Abhilash
Thapliyal
and
others
in
key
roles.
For
the
unversed,
Ashwiny
Iyer
Tiwari's
husband,
Nitesh
Tiwari
is
also
a
famous
director
in
Bollywood,
which
has
delivered
hit
films
such
as
Dangal,
Chhichhore,
Chillar
Party,
Bhootnath
Returns
and
so
on.