KBC 14: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Shares Her Experience Directing Amitabh Bachchan; Thanks Gagan Arora

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is known for directing films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi and Nil Battey Sannata, is currently on cloud nine after directing Shahenshaah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan. The filmmaker recently shared a lovely picture of Amitabh Bachchan with handsome actor Gagan Arora on her Instagram stories.

Ashwiny expressed her love and gratitude for directing Amitabh Bachchan for his upcoming show Kaun Banega Crorepati 2022 AKA KBC 14. She also thanked Gagan Arora. The Panga director wrote, "Thank you @whogaganarora❤ It's always a mix of nervousness, so much joy and love directing @amitabhbachchan sir #kbc2022."

In the above picture, Gagan and Big B can be seen smiling, as they shot for the upcoming quiz show. Let us tell you, the makers have increased the prize money, which is now Rs 7.5 Crore. Well, the show has already started creating a solid buzz amongst the masses, and fans can't keep calm to watch Mr Bachchan asking questions to the contestants in his signature style.

Coming back Ashwiny Tiwari, she is all set to come up with a web series Faadu, which will be releasing on SonyLiv soon. A few weeks ago, she has also shared a snippet of the web show, which is a love story.

Faadu stars Pavail Gulati, Saiyami Kher, Abhilash Thapliyal and others in key roles. For the unversed, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's husband, Nitesh Tiwari is also a famous director in Bollywood, which has delivered hit films such as Dangal, Chhichhore, Chillar Party, Bhootnath Returns and so on.