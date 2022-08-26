KBC 14: Can You Answer The Question That Helped Prashant Sharma Win Rs 25 Lakh On The Show?

The August 25 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 commenced with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming rollover contestant Prashant Sharma to the hot seat. The 44-year-old contestant, who is a professor of hotel management from Nainital, had won Rs 1.6 lakh in the previous episode. He continued to play a good game and won Rs 12.5 lakh. Prashant then went ahead and used his final lifeline for the 13th question and won Rs 25 lakh.

The question that helped him win the cash prize is as follows: Question: In 1971, what animal did Indian fans bring to the ground, when India won its first-ever Test series in England? It came with the following options: A) Cow, B) Elephant, C) Horse and D) Camel. The correct answer is B) Elephant.

Prashant then quit the game as he did not know the answer to the 14th question. After his exit, the next contestant to make it to the hot seat was Dr Vijay Gupta. The 49-year-old, who hails from Vadodara, Gujarat got emotional and revealed that he has been trying for KBC for a long time.

However, he ended up taking home a cash prize of just Rs 10,000 after getting for 7th question, which was related to Ramayana. The question that Vijay Gupta could not answer is as follows: In Hindu mythology, from whom did Ravana take the Pushpaka Vimana by force? It came with the following options: A) Indra, B) Kubera, C) Jatayu and D) Maya. The correct is B) Kubera.