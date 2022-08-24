KBC 14: Can You Answer The Rs 6.4 Lakh Question That Stumped Someshwar Rustu Sapkal?

The August 24 episode of KBC 14 commenced with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming rollover contestant Someshwar Rustu Sapkal to the hot seat. The 22-year-old hails from Pune and is pursuing an MBA in finance whilst also working at a canteen. The contestant revealed that he delivers tea and snacks to a company's office and Big B praised him for his hard work.

Someshwar played a good game and won Rs 3,2 Lakhs on the show. The 10th question that helped him win the cash prize is as follows: Which of these cities is incorrectly matched? It came with the following options: A) Uttar Pradesh-Kanpur, B) Telangana, Hyderabad, C) Prayagraj-Chandigarh and D) Madhya Pradesh-Bhopal. The correct answer is A) Uttar Pradesh - Kanpur.

However, it must be noted that the contestant failed to answer the 11th question. The Rs 6.4 Lakh question that stumped Someshwar is as follows: Naam, Namak, Nishaan is a phrase associated with the ethos of which of these organizations? It came with the following options: A) Indian railways, B) RBI, C) Indian Army and D) BCCI. Someshwar gave the wrong answer and chose RBI. The correct answer is C) Indian Army.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Aishwarya Ruparel Wins Rs 12.5 Lakh; Manoj Yadav Fails To Answer Rs 80,000 Question

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Arshdeep Singh Couldn't Answer THIS Rs 3.2 Lakh Question, Can You?

Some of the other questions faced by the contestant are as follows:

Q) By what name are some sections of the older part of Pune known with seven of them taking names from the days of the week?

A) Peth.

Q) By which of these names do we better know the Hindi film character Murli Prasad Sharma? A) Munna Bhai.

Q) Near which city is Panhala Fort, seen in this video clip, located?

A) Kolhapur.

Q) What nickname did South African cricketer AB de Villers earn due to his ability to hit shots all around the ground?

A) Mr 360.