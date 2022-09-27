KBC 14: Contestant Asks Amitabh Bachchan To Mouth His Famous ‘Naam Hai Shehanshah’ Dialogue In Punjabi

In the latest episode of KBC 14, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed roll over contestant Aarti Bajaj Chugh to the hot seat. During the course of her game, Aarti interrupted the host in between and demanded a small gesture. She wanted Big B to say his famous dialogue in Punjabi “rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap hote hain naam hai Shehanshah.” Mr Bachchan fulfilled her demand and said “Rishtey mein mein toh tvada pyu honda Haan naam hai Shehanshah”

At a later point, during the episode, Aarti informed Big B that she is the youngest female senior manager at her company and most of their customers are farmers. Therefore, she gets to serve the farmers and said that she feels very lucky as she gets to serve the food providers of our country.

The host then played a video of the contestant working for girls' welfare and education. After watching the video, Aarti told the actor about her motivation to do such a good thing. The contestant said, “When I was posted in another village, the helper there was unable to come in as she was unwell. She sent her daughter to work instead who was just 18 or 19 years old. I asked 'Why have you come to work? Someone else could have come,' to which she replied: 'Madam I have dropped out of school and my future is this work.’”

She went on to add, “That is the day I decided that these children should get the opportunities that they deserve. I pushed for her education and got her admission done in BA. Now, she's finally studying and is also working as a BC Agent in a bank. That is when I thought if one girl's life can change so much, there is a lot more I can do. I then started classes every Sunday with an aim to change lives for the better."