KBC 14: Samit Sen Becomes The First Contestant From Andaman And Nicobar To Make It To Hot Seat In 22 Years

In a recent episode of KBC 14, Dr Samit Sen became the first contestant from Andaman and Nicobar islands to make it to the hot seat. Amitabh Bachchan said that in the span of 22 years of the game show, this has happened for the first time whilst also adding that he himself once visited the place.

Samit, who is the first hot seat contestant from Andaman and Nicobar islands, is pursuing his master's degree in microbiology from Ram Manohar Lohia Medical College in New Delhi. The 28-year-old shared with the host that though there are limited channels available on TV in his hometown, Port Blair, people are keen to watch Kaun Banega Crorepati. He also added that he once heard a rumor that Bachchan visited the place.

To this, Big B nodded his head and said that he once came over there. He even spoke about Sentinel Island where freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose hoisted the first flag for India declaring the Islands, the first Indian Territory freed from British rule in the year 1943.

Samit then shared his experience of being on the show and said, "I take my identity from the islands of Andaman and Nicobar since I was born there, and I am proud to represent the islands on national television and on a prestigious show like 'KBC'. It was an absolute dream come true to be playing, sitting opposite Mr Amitabh Bachchan, and talking to him about my hometown."

He went on to add, "I will take back these cherished memories of being a part of one of Indian television's most historic shows, especially during the Diwali celebrations. Meeting Mr Bachchan was a privilege, and having people know about Andaman and Nicobar was an honor.”