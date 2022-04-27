Kesari Nandan Fame Aastha Chaudhary Ties The Knot With Aditya Banerjee In Prayagraj

Aastha Chaudhary got married to her doctor beau Aditya Banerjee in the latter’s hometown, Prayagraj, on April 25. After tying the knot, the newlyweds are all set to host a reception on April 29 in the actress’ hometown, Alwar (Rajasthan).

The couple’s wedding was an intimate affair and was attended by a few of Aastha’s close friends such as Pallavi Gupta, Nupur Joshi and Mohit Daga. Meanwhile, a few more industry friends are expected to join the couple in their celebrations at the reception on Friday.

For the unversed, Aastha and Aditya were introduced by a common friend in January and they hit it off instantly. The actress had also opened up about her impending nuptials in an interview with ETimes TV almost a month-and-a-half before her big day. She had shared that her marriage would be a simple affair. The 33-year-old had even shared that she had planned to get married at Vrindavan, but had to alter the plan due to personal reasons.

Aastha said, “Now that we can’t get married in Vrindavan, Aditya and I will visit the sacred place around Holi for Lord Krishna’s darshan. We will also offer our wedding card and rings. I want Krishna to bless us for our new journey together.”

She went on to add, “I always wished to have a simple Vedic wedding. I have never been too keen on spending a lot of money on my big day in an attempt to make it grand. We aren’t doing too many things and even the functions and rituals are a bare minimum, which will take place on April 23, two days prior to the wedding.”

On the professional front, Aastha has featured in many popular shows such as Saat Phere Saloni Ka Safar, Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, Aise Karo Naa Vidaa and Kesari Nandan to name a few.