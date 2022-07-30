Ketki On Husband Rasik Dave's Demise: Life Will Never Be The Same Again, His Absence Will Always Be Felt

Ketki Dev's actor-husband Rasik Dave passed away due to kidney failure on July 29. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress revealed how her husband never wanted to talk about his illness.

The actress said that in last few days, he told that she should continue working always. She also revealed that life will never be same without her husband and his absence will always be felt.

Ketki told Times Of India that Rasik never wanted to talk about his illness, so they never shared about his deteriorating health with anyone. She said that he was a very private person and believed that all will be fine, but, deep down, they knew somewhere that he was not well.



She was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "In the last few days, he told me how I should continue working always. I was supposed to open a play and I told him I was not in the state of mind to work, but he kept saying that the show must go on and I should never stop working. Even when he was unwell, he kept saying that all will be fine and I should not lose hope. Today, I am managing everything bravely because he was by my side all this time. I have my family members, my mother, my children, my mother-in-law and they are all my biggest support, but I miss my husband very much."

Ketki said, "When Rasik was diagnosed with kidney ailment, I broke down. My mother has been my constant and biggest support. She always tells me how one can be in grief, but sorrow should not overcome you. Life has to be lived on its terms and whatever challenges you face, have to be dealt with bravely. Each time I would break down, my mother would say get up and face it, you can't give up. I am trying to do that today. But life will never be the same again. I will miss Rasik at every point in my life. I have my family members - mother, mother-in-law and children but his absence will always be felt."

Recalling the time when they first met in 1979, she said that they instantly liked each other. She revealed that as they worked together in plays and TV shows, they fell in love and got married in 1983. She said that Rasik was a very down-to-earth, stable and somebody who believed in living life to the fullest. She added that he would never get bogged down by things and would always motivate her to face the ups and downs of life.

Ketki mentioned that even if they fought, it was healthy because they would work towards resolving them. She concluded by saying that their 40 years of marriage went by happily because he was someone who believed that life has to be lived well.