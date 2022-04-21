KGF 2: Shehnaaz Accidentally Reveals Major Spoiler Of Yash's Film; Srinidhi's Reaction Will Make You Go 'Aww'

Yash and Srinidhi Shetty- starrer KGF: Chapter 2, which was released recently, has been getting an overwhelming response. The film has been breaking several records at the box-office and fans are showering a lot of love for the film and its actors. Recently, the most-loved celebrity Shehnaaz Gill shared on her Twitter handle that she had a blast while watching the period actin drama in the theatres.

Yash and Srinidhi reacted to Shehnaaz's tweet by commenting 'Thank You'. Sana further reacted to Srinidhi's reply with an adorable tweet, but accidentally revealed major spoiler of the film.



Shehnaaz wrote, "Arre koi baat nhi thank you ki kya jaroorat thi itna toh banta tha aap ke liye .. akhir Rocky bhai ke liye goli khaii app ne ..... ❤️❤️❤️loved ur performance..."

When one of the users pointed out that she revealed a little too much in her tweet, Sana said that it's because of hangover of the film, she didn't realise that she revealed spoiler of the film.

The user has tweeted, "Shehnaaazzzz itna ni batana tha 🙈," to this Shehnaaz wrote, "It was a hangover of the movie ❤️ ab kuch nhi bolugi sorry itna socha nhi tha 🙏🏻 dil ki baat muh pe aagayi .... Control shehnaz control 🤫."

Awww 🙈♥️♥️Hume khushi hui ki aapko itni pasand aayi movie🙏🏻🤗🥳 — Srinidhi Shetty (@SrinidhiShetty7) April 15, 2022

Srinidhi had an 'aww'dorable reaction to Sana's reply. She replied, "Awww 🙈♥️♥️Hume khushi hui ki aapko itni pasand aayi movie🙏🏻🤗🥳(We are happy that you liked the movie)." Isn't it sweet?

Shehnaazians were impressed with Srinidhi's reply. One of them wrote, "You are too sweet Srinidhi! Sending lots of love and good wishes for your future! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #Shehnaazians" and another replied, "@SrinidhiShetty7 lots of love from #Shehnaazians #SidNaazians who is also a Kannadiga ❤️."

After Shehnaaz tweeted on KGF 2, several Shehnaazians revealed that they are going to watch the film because she tweeted on it. Well, that's the power of Shehnaazians!