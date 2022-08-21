Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 August 20 Highlights: Rohit Shetty Announces Mommy Special Week,

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 episode on August 20, Saturday was indeed a special one for its contestants, with host Rohit Shetty announcing the Mommy Special Week. The host funnily remarked that he is going to make everyone remember their mothers this week, with difficult stunts. Later, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants also received video messages from their respective mothers, wishing them good luck.

Rohit Shetty kickstarted this week's episodes by announcing a partner stunt. Kanika Mann-Rajiv Adatia, Mr. Faisu-Jannat Zubair, and Mohit Malik-Pratik Sehajpal were the pairs selected for the stunt. In this stunt, both partners will be on a platform placed in a running truck. They will have to coordinate and collect the maximum number of flags before truck reaches its destination.

Mr. Faisu and Jannat performed extremely well and collected 9 flags, thus emerging as the winners of the task. Kanika and Rajiv tried hard despite the difficulties and collected 2 flags. Mohit and Pratik, however, failed by not collecting any flags due to the latter feeling unsure about the game. The failed pairs received Fear Fanda.