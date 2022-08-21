Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 August 20 Highlights: Rohit Shetty Announces Mommy Special Week,

The
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12
episode
on
August
20,
Saturday
was
indeed
a
special
one
for
its
contestants,
with
host
Rohit
Shetty
announcing
the
Mommy
Special
Week.
The
host
funnily
remarked
that
he
is
going
to
make
everyone
remember
their
mothers
this
week,
with
difficult
stunts.
Later,
the
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12
contestants
also
received
video
messages
from
their
respective
mothers,
wishing
them
good
luck.
Rohit
Shetty
kickstarted
this
week's
episodes
by
announcing
a
partner
stunt.
Kanika
Mann-Rajiv
Adatia,
Mr.
Faisu-Jannat
Zubair,
and
Mohit
Malik-Pratik
Sehajpal
were
the
pairs
selected
for
the
stunt.
In
this
stunt,
both
partners
will
be
on
a
platform
placed
in
a
running
truck.
They
will
have
to
coordinate
and
collect
the
maximum
number
of
flags
before
truck
reaches
its
destination.
Mr.
Faisu
and
Jannat
performed
extremely
well
and
collected
9
flags,
thus
emerging
as
the
winners
of
the
task.
Kanika
and
Rajiv
tried
hard
despite
the
difficulties
and
collected
2
flags.
Mohit
and
Pratik,
however,
failed
by
not
collecting
any
flags
due
to
the
latter
feeling
unsure
about
the
game.
The
failed
pairs
received
Fear
Fanda.