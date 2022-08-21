Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 August 21 Highlights: Sriti Jha Gets Eliminated From The Rohit Shetty Show

The august 21 episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 commenced with host Rohit Shetty reminding everyone that Kanika, Rajiv, Nishant, Sriti, and Mohit got fear fanda in yesterday’s episode. The first stunt of the day was a partner challenge in which one partner had to hang upside down. Meanwhile, the other member had to find the keys and open all the locks to cut the rope in order to free their partners.

The hanging contestant was also dipped inside the water while the other partner got current shocks when they tried to get the keys from a box. Nishant-Kanika and Rajiv-Sriti took part in this stunt and the latter emerged as the winners after Sriti aborted the stunt.

In the second stunt, the unsafe contestant had to get down from a helicopter to collect and hook five flags from the net whilst also capturing a selfie at the end on their mobile phones. Rohit Shetty allowed Rajiv to select a proxy as he was not keeping well and Rajiv chose Faisu. The latter won the task on Rajiv’s behalf as Sriti and Mohit failed to complete the given challenge.

Later, the elimination stunt required the contestant to be on a hanging platform and create body movements to swing and jump to transfer 10 flags from one end to another. However, before the commencement of the elimination stunt, Rohit Shetty asked K medal winner Kanika if she wanted to use her medal to save anyone.

Kanika decided to save Mohit and in his place, she decided to nominate Jannat. The latter managed to complete the stunt but Sriti ended up aborting the stunt. As a result, she got eliminated from the show.