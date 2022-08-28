Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 August 27 Highlights: Rohit Shetty Introduces Blockbuster Stunts Week

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 of August 27, Saturday was an eventful one, with host Rohit Shetty introducing the Blockbuster Stunts week. This week, all contestants will perform highly risky yet equally fun stunts, which are inspired by Rohit Shetty's films. Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhatt, Faisal Shaikh, and Mohit Malik received Fear Fanda on Saturday's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 episode.

The episode began with Rohit Shetty introducing Blockbuster Stunts Week. The filmmaker revealed that all the tasks will be inspired by the action scenes in his films. Before getting in to the actual stunts, the filmmaker played a fun game with contestant Rajiv Adatia, which was thoroughly enjoyed by the entire Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 team members.

Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat were selected to perform the first task of the episode, which was a rescue stunt. Kanika is locked inside a tank that was gradually filled with water. Pratik and Nishant, on the other hand, were asked to rescue her by entering a verification code, after breaking their doors, hanging through a platform, and saving themselves from bullets. Pratik successfully saved Kanika first, while Nishant received the first Fear Fanda of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Saturday episode.

Next, Rohit Shetty introduced a partner stunt and selected Rubina Dilaik-Tushar Kalia and Mohit Malik-Rajiv Adatia, as the participants. In this stunt, one of the partners is stuck inside a coffin, while the other one is inside a truck. As the truck reaches a point, both of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants climbed up on a watch tower. Over the tower, this will kill a goon using guns and save their partner, who is stuck inside the coffin. Then the partners will have to find a way to reach the truck. Rubina-Tushar won the task, while Mohit-Rajiv earned Fear Fanda.

Later, Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh were asked to perform the third stunt of Saturday's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 episode. The contestants were asked to find a golden egg and steal it, while host Rohit Shetty himself guided them with instructions. Jannat emerged as the winner of this stunt, while Faisal earner Fear Fanda.