Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 August 7 Highlights: Chetna Pande Gets Eliminated From The Show

The August 7 episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 begins with Team Tushar And Team Mohit competing in some stunts in order to be safe from eliminations. In the first stunt, three players from each team had to take part. It entailed a hanging asterisk platform on water, where one contestant had to jump from one beam to the other and complete the entire circle. They had to collect a total of 3 flags while the opposite team members distracted them by spraying water.

Tushar, Sriti and Chetna from team Tushar won the task and earned 10 more points. The second stunt was performed in pairs. Each pair had to be at either side of the tunnel, as one of them would get the key and transfer it to the other person. Rubina and Jannat from team Mohit perform well and complete the task. Rajiv and Sriti from team Tushar weren’t about to perform as Rajiv ended up aborting the stunt.

Since both teams ended up earning the same amount of points, host Rohit Shetty asked both the captains to nominate one person from each of their teams. Tushar nominated Chetna while Mohit ended up giving Rubina’s for the elimination stunt. The latter was clearly shocked at hearing her name and was seen arguing with Mohit over his unfair decision.

Soon, the underwater elimination stunt commenced, where the contestants had to go inside a rotating container in order to hook 10 flags. Rubina went first and successfully completed the task by collecting all the 10 flags. Meanwhile, Chetna only managed to collect 6 flags as she ended up aborting the stunt. As a result, Pande got eliminated from the show.