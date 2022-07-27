Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Becomes Highest Rated Show For 4 Weeks In A Row; Rohit Shetty Thanks Fans For Their Love

Colors' popular adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty, was premiered on July 2. Like every year, this year too, the makers have roped in popular celebrities as contestants, which is one of the reasons that the show does extremely well on TRP chart. The other reasons are of course the best host Rohit Shetty and the way the contestants perform stunts.

The opening episode itself got a smashing response from audience, which was evident on the BARC chart as it got amazing ratings. From then, till now the stunt-based reality show has been the highest-rated reality TV show for four weeks in a row.



The host Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram account to thank fans for their love. He shared a video and captioned it as, "Highest rated reality show on Indian television for 4 WEEKS IN A ROW! Thank you for the love #khatronkekhiladi."

Bollywood actor Siddhanth Malhotra, ace celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, Neeti Simoes, KKK 12's Jannat Zubair and others commented on the filmmaker's post.

This time, Rubina Dilaik, Tushar Kalia, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Aneri Vajani, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh AKA Mr. Faisu, Kanika Mann, Chetna Pande and Erica Packard. Erica was the first contestant to be eliminated followed by Aneri Vajani and recently Shivangi Joshi was evicted from the show.

Post her eviction, Shivangi had said, "I am happy that I was a part of such a celebrated show. Since Khatron Ke Khiladi was my first reality show, during my stint here, I learnt how this all functions. I am glad I made some cool friends and reconnected with old ones. I overcame a few of my fears while being on this show and explored the beautiful city of Cape Town. I am happy that I came out more content with a lot of learnings and blessings from my well-wishers."