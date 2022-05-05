Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Chetna Pande & Rajiv Adatia Confirm Their Participation In The Rohit Shetty Show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been hitting the headlines since a long time. While several names of celebrities are doing the rounds regarding their participation, recently, Rubina Dilaik confirmed that she will be a part of Rohit Shetty's adventure based reality show.

Now, Ace of Space fame Chetna Pande and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia have confirmed their participation in the stunt-based reality show.

Both Chetna and Rajiv, who were a part of reality shows, are excited to be a part of Colors' show. Chetna said that she is all set to make a mark in unexplored territory while Rajiv mentioned that he always wanted to be a part of KKK.

Chetna was quoted by IANS as saying, "I've been a part of reality shows before, but Khatron Ke Khiladi is unlike any other show. The show truly tests one's determination and willpower. I am all set to go an extra mile to make a mark in this unexplored territory."

Rajiv said, "I think of myself as a strong competitor and participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi is something that I always wanted to do. I am so happy to be a part of the show since I believe it's a once in a lifetime opportunity. It is a true test of your mental and physical strength, and I am all geared up to put my skills to test."

Apparently, the celebrity contestants will be flying to Cape Town for the shooting of the show by the end of May.

(With IANS Inputs)