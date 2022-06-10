Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestant Nishant Bhat Says ‘I Have Taken It Up Just To Test Myself’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's shoot has started in South Africa, and several celebrity contestants are ready to perform the challenging tasks given by host Rohit Shetty. One of the popular contestants of this season, Nishant Bhat recently shared his feeling about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

In an interview with ETimes TV, the choreographer said, "I feel there is a lot of adrenaline rush going on within me. It's a bag full of mixed emotions. I'm very nervous, super anxious, and overly excited. But I'm happy that I'm feeling all this, it makes me more alive than ever."

The Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 finalist Nishant Bhat also revealed why he decided to do this show. He said that he wanted to do it as the show has a completely different format. Nishant said, "A format filled with new challenges and situations at every point in the game and hence I have taken it up just to test myself."

Nishant Bhat also revealed that his favourite contestant from the previous seasons is Haarsh Limbachiyaa. He feels that his journey will be very similar to his. Let us tell you, Nishant will also be doing the show with his Bigg Boss buddies Pratik Sehajpal and Rajiv Adatia.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 also has Rubina Dilaik, Chetana Pande, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Faisal Sheikh, Jannat Zubair and many others as contestants. Stay tuned to get more updates about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.