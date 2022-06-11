Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestant Shivangi Joshi Receives Support From Kapil Dev; Watch Video

Shivangi Joshi is one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress has already started shooting for the show in South Africa. Rohit Shetty is the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Ever since Shivangi confirmed her participation in KKK 12, her fans have been rooting for her.

Interestingly, her co-stars from her previous shows have also sent best wishes to Shivangi for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Amidst all, former Indian all-rounder and the captain of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, Kapil Dev recently rooted for Shivangi Joshi after he learnt about her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

For the unversed, Kapil Dev is associated with an NGO Khushii, which works with the most vulnerable, less privileged children & communities with a singular purpose - no child is left behind. Shivangi Joshi is the brand ambassador and fundraiser of the NGO. When Kapil got to know about her participating in KKK 12, he shared a video of himself rooting for the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress through the NGO's Instagram account.

In the video, Kapil Dev sent best wishes to Shivangi Joshi and asked her to focus and perform well in the task. He also asked her to express herself and not to bother about winning or losing the task. Well, Kapil Dev's advice would surely help Shivangi and on the other hand, her fans are very happy after learning about his best wishes for their favourite star.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the show also has Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Mohit Malik, Jannat Zubair, Sriti Jha and many others as contestants. The celebs have constantly been sharing some amazing pictures from the sets of KKK 12 in South Africa.