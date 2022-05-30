Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestant Tushar Kalia On His Marriage Plans: We Will Finalise The Date Soon

Dancer-choreographer Tushar Kalia, who is all set to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as a contestant, got engaged to model Triveni Barman after dating her for a year. A couple of weeks ago, he announced his engagement on social media. In an interview with Bombay Times, Tushar said that he has been dating Triveni for a year now. He feels at ease and they are happy together.

Tushar prefers to keep his personal life under wraps. He said, "I don't like to open up too much about my life. I believe one is happier when things are kept private. I did not want to talk about Triveni until things were official between us. I still want to keep things low-key about our relationship and life." While sharing his marriage plans, Tushar Kalia said that he is looking forward to getting married this year itself. "We will finalise the date soon," the Dance Deewane judge added.

While speaking about his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Tushar Kalia said that he loves doing stunts, working out and outdoor sports. He calls himself a fitness enthusiast and revealed that he couldn't be a part of KKK for the past three years, due to Dance Deewane.

After his statement, fans are looking forward to witness his performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and also waiting for the official announcement of his wedding date.