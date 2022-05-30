Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestant Tushar Kalia On His Marriage Plans: We Will Finalise The Date Soon

Dancer-choreographer
Tushar
Kalia,
who
is
all
set
to
participate
in
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12
as
a
contestant,
got
engaged
to
model
Triveni
Barman
after
dating
her
for
a
year.
A
couple
of
weeks
ago,
he
announced
his
engagement
on
social
media.
In
an
interview
with
Bombay
Times,
Tushar
said
that
he
has
been
dating
Triveni
for
a
year
now.
He
feels
at
ease
and
they
are
happy
together.
Tushar
prefers
to
keep
his
personal
life
under
wraps.
He
said,
"I
don't
like
to
open
up
too
much
about
my
life.
I
believe
one
is
happier
when
things
are
kept
private.
I
did
not
want
to
talk
about
Triveni
until
things
were
official
between
us.
I
still
want
to
keep
things
low-key
about
our
relationship
and
life."
While
sharing
his
marriage
plans,
Tushar
Kalia
said
that
he
is
looking
forward
to
getting
married
this
year
itself.
"We
will
finalise
the
date
soon,"
the
Dance
Deewane
judge
added.
While
speaking
about
his
participation
in
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12,
Tushar
Kalia
said
that
he
loves
doing
stunts,
working
out
and
outdoor
sports.
He
calls
himself
a
fitness
enthusiast
and
revealed
that
he
couldn't
be
a
part
of
KKK
for
the
past
three
years,
due
to
Dance
Deewane.
After
his
statement,
fans
are
looking
forward
to
witness
his
performance
in
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12
and
also
waiting
for
the
official
announcement
of
his
wedding
date.