Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Eliminated Contestant Aneri Vajani Pens Note After Bidding Adieu To The Show

Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. In the latest episode, Aneri Vajani got eliminated from the show as she couldn't complete the elimination stunt. The Anupamaa actress was quite emotional while bidding adieu to the show. Rohit Shetty even praised her and called her 'strong'.

After the end of an episode, Aneri Vajani penned a heartwarming note on her Instagram handle by sharing a cheerful video with some good old memories in it. She captioned the post as, "I truly believe in... It's not about the destination it's the journey that matters!! IThankyou for this experience of a lifetime quite literally I gave it all I had . Thankyou for ALLL the LOVE makes me wanna work harder !!Thankyou @itsrohitshetty for always guiding all of us it was an honour Lastly thankyouuuu to the entire team who worked so so hard & My Fellow khiladis you guys have nailed it! So happy to be a part of this bunch of crazy, strong , hardworking people! Love and luck."

Watch the video here

Well, the video is going viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over some fun moments that Aneri had on her Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 journey. Interestingly, her friends and co-contestants of the show, Chetna Pande and Kanika Mann commented on her post. Chetna wrote, "This is so so beautiful ... best memories." On the other hand, Kanika commented, "Love you."

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the show now has Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann, Shivangi Joshi, Rajiv Adatia, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh and others as contestants. Apart from Aneri, Erica Packard has also got eliminated in the first week of the show.