Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Episode 2 Highlights: Erika Packard Gets Eliminated From The Rohit Shetty Show

The highly awaited 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi commenced yesterday with a power-packed grand premiere episode on Colors TV. The viewers got to witness their favourite contestants perform some high-octane stunts. However, Jannat Zubair, Sriti Jha, Aneri Vajani, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Erika Packard and Mohit Malik ended up getting the fear funda.

The second episode (July 3) commenced with the aforementioned contestants getting blindfolded and bought to the task location, where the safe contestants were surprised to see alligators. Host Rohit Shetty informs the unsafe contestants that they will have to find the alligators with their name belts on them and hook five flags to the belt at the earliest to win the task.

In the first round, Jannat and Chetna go up against each other. However, Sriti and Aneri Vajani weren’t allowed to watch since they would be performing the same task afterwards.

Jannat faints after the task while Chetna emerges as the winner and becomes safe. In the next round, Aneri is unable to complete the task as she gets injured. This leads to Sriti emerging as the winner and becoming safe.

Rohit informs the remaining unsafe contestants that for the next task, they will be airlifted on a platform at a height and will have to transfer flags from one glass to another glass wall on the other platform. However, the twist in the tale is that the platforms will be moving away from the task which means they will have to jump farther and farther with increasing time.

Mohit, Erika, and Tushar go up against each other in this stunt. While Mohit and Tushar manage to complete the task and become safe from elimination, Erika ends up joining Aneri and Jannat to compete in the elimination stunt.

In the final stunt, the unsafe contestants had to free themselves from the lock while being stuck in a water-filled tank containing snakes and baby alligators. Erika Packard failed to complete the task and got eliminated from the show.