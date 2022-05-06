Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Erika Packard & Tushar Kalia To Participate In Rohit Shetty's Show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been in the news since a long time now. Recently, a few celebrities confirmed their participation in the show. As per latest report, not Erica Fernandes but Erika Packard will be a part of Rohit Shetty's adventure-based reality show. Also, apart from Erika, choreographer Tushar Kalia has confirmed his participation in the show.

Popular model and actor Erika said that she always wanted to test her capabilities and conquer her fear and is excited to be a part of the show.

Erika was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I always wanted to test my capabilities and conquer my fears. I am glad that I am going to be part of a cult show like Khatron Ke Khiladi, which will not only help me emerge physically stronger but also test the limits of my mental strength."

On the other hand, Tushar too is excited to be a part of Colors' popular stunt-based reality show.

He said, "Performing action and stunts has always been on my list and participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi is a step in that direction. My interest in exploring newer adventures will come in handy during this journey and I'm looking forward to it under Rohit sir's guidance."

Other celebrities who confirmed their participation are- Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia and Rubina Dilaik.

The upcoming season of KKK will be shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Soon the celebrities will be flying to the location to shoot for the show.