Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Here’s Why Kanika Mann Blocked Her Father On Social Media!

Kanika Mann is one of the contestants of Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. The makers have already started shooting for the show in Cape Town, South Africa and fans have been getting several updates from the sets of the show.

Talking about Kanika Mann, the actress recently got injured while performing a task in the show. Pictures of her injuries had also gone viral on social media. Apart from that, the Roohaniyat actress also shares some hot pictures from the beaches of Cape Town. Let us tell you, her bikini pictures from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 have left her fans surprised as she is looking very hot in them.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Kanika Mann revealed that her fans asked her if she is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 or on a holiday. The actress also revealed that she has also blocked her father on Instagram after posting her bikini pictures.

Kanika Mann said, "I hadn't blocked my sister so she kept seeing my photos and then my papa asked me why couldn't he see the pictures. My sister tried to convince him by saying that I am not uploading many pictures and he asked her but why can't he see any photos. My dad is not very familiar with Instagram (laughs). So, somehow, I hid the pictures and then unblocked him. (Laughs). The show is going to go on-air soon and then I have to disappear and don't know how I will face them then."

Kanika further added that after winning her first stunt, she got an allergy on her neck. When her father saw it on the video call, he got angry and asked her to come back. On the other hand, her mother motivated her to give her best.

Looks like Kanika Mann will be impressing everyone with her daredevil avatar. So, let's wait for the first episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12!