Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Highlights July 9: Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair Perform Tasks To Perfection!

Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12,
the
new
installment
of
the
popular
reality
show
has
already
earned
a
strong
fan
base
among
the
viewers,
When
the
Rohit
Shetty
show
reached
its
second
week,
the
contestants
are
already
creating
quite
a
stir
with
their
daredevil
stunts.
On
July
9,
Saturday,
it
was
Shivangi
Joshi
and
Jannat
Zubair
who
won
hearts
by
performing
their
tasks
to
near
perfection.
In
the
July
9
episode
of
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12,
host
Rohit
Shetty
introduced
the
stunt
for
the
day
where
the
contestants
were
locked
in
cages
near
wild
animals
including
lions
and
hyenas.
Among
the
contestants
who
performed
the
task,
it
was
Shivangi
Joshi
and
Rajiv
Adatia
who
won
hearts
with
their
stunts.
Rajiv,
who
completed
the
task
in
record
time,
won.
Later,
a
new
stunt
was
introduced
by
the
host
Rohit
Shetty,
where
the
contestants
were
asked
to
unlock
a
fast-running
sports
car.
To
the
much
surprise
of
both
the
audiences
and
contestants
themselves,
Jannat
Zubair
outshined
others
and
successfully
won
the
task.
The
young
actress
created
a
new
benchmark
on
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12,
with
her
daredevil
stunt.