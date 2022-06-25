Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair Reveals How She Got Nickname ‘Chhota Packet, Bada Dhamaka’ In The Show

Jannat Zubair has been sharing pictures and videos from Cape Town, South Africa, where she is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The social media sensation is the youngest star in Rohit Shetty's adventure-based reality show. Recently, the actress spoke about the same and revealed that the host has nicknamed her 'chhota packet, bada dhamaka' in the show.

Jannat feels that age does not play a crucial role in challenging inner fears or conquering them, but mental stability, and physical strength matter the most. She added that her main aim is to learn as many things as possible from mentor Rohit.

The actress was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I believe that age does not play a crucial role in challenging your inner fears or conquering them, however, the will, mental stability, and physical strength matter the most when it comes to accomplishing a task in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. More than anything, my aim is to learn as many things as possible from our mentor Rohit Sir and also from all my co-contestants."Jannat concluded by saying how she was nicknamed 'chhota packet, bada dhamaka', "I love all the pampering that I get on the set, but when it comes to stunts, I get equally tough tasks; and I make it a point to always try and complete them to the best of my ability. Hence, I got the name 'chhota packet, bada dhamaka' from Rohit Sir himself."

Jannat has been sharing amazing trending reels with her co-contestants Rajiv Adatia, Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, Chetna Pande and Sriti Jha. Fans have been showering immense love and are eagerly waiting for the show to be aired on television.