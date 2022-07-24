Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 July 23 Highlights: Rohit Shetty Introduces Partners Week, Sriti & Mohit Win The Tasks

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 episode on July 23, Saturday witnessed some highly exciting stunts, just like its previous episodes. Rohit Shetty, the host of the show introduced contestants to the Partners Week concept, where they are asked to perform stunts in pairs. Sriti Jha and Mohit Malik won the tasks, thus saving themselves from eliminations.

Rohit Shetty kickstarted the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 episode on Saturday by announcing that it is going to be the partners' week. But, he also introduced a twist, by giving Sriti Jha, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Nishant Bhatt, and Chetna Pande the privilege to choose their partners.

In the first round of stunts, Sriti Jha and Mohit Malik, who became a pair, were pitted against Jannat Zubair and her partner Pratik Sehajpal. The pairs were asked to perform a stunt where both the partners were asked to sit on cars, where one of them had to sit upside down and hit drums. Sriti and Mohit earned 25 points, thus beating Jannat and Pratik, who earned 19 points. This has upset Jannat and Pratik, who received Fear Fanda.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 episode then witnessed a second stunt, where the pairs were asked to take an iron rod towards an endpoint, without getting a shock. Shivangi Joshi-Faisal Shaikh and Rajiv Adatia-Chetna Pande were the pairs to participate in the task. But both the pairs failed to win the task. Shivangi Joshi, who felt unwell after getting an electric shock, had to leave the task in 13 minutes. Shivangi-Faisal received Fear Fanda, while Rajiv-Chetna completed the task.