Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 July 24 Highlights: Shivangi Joshi Gets Eliminated From The Rohit Shetty Show

The July 24 episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 begins with Rohit Shetty reminding everyone about Partners Week. It must be noted that in the previous episode, partners Jannat-Pratik, Faisu-Shivangi and Kanika-Rubina got the fear fandas. The host reminded the fear fanda holders will perform the elimination task.

In the first stunt, Kanika and Rubina are pitted against each other, where they had to transfer odd-even numbered Ostriches in the cage. They has total 20 minutes to complete this stunt. Rubina won the task and Kanika directly entered the elimination stunt. Later, Rubina accused Kanika of using her phone to seek help with the task.

The second stunt took place between Jannat-Pratik and Faisu-Shivangi. In this stunt, the Jodis had to be inside a cage, and then, they had to open their respective wing nuts. However, the twist was that the cage would gradually go inside the swimming pool. Jannat and Faisu emerged as the better performers while Shivangi and Pratik ended up entering the elimination stunt.

The elimination stunt took place between Kanika, Pratik and Shivangi. In this stunt, the contestants had to be inside a rotating container to find the keys and open 3 locks. These boxes were filled with creepy crawlies and the contestants had to press the red switch to switch-off the light. Each one of them got a total 10 minutes to complete the stunt.

Shivangi went first and successfully completed it on time. However, Kanika and Pratik took less time than Shivangi to complete the stunt. Hence, Shivangi Joshi got eliminated from the show.