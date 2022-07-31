Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 July 30 Highlights: The Contestants Perform Relay Stunts

The
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12
episode
of
July
30,
Saturday
witnessed
some
highly
exciting
stunts.
The
contestants
performed
relay
stunts
in
the
Rohit
Shetty
show,
which
would
help
them
to
proceed
to
the
next
stage
of
the
game.
The
popular
contestants
of
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12,
including
Rubina
Dilaik,
Tushar
Kalia,
and
Chetna
Pande
received
the
Fear
Fanda
this
week.
KKK
12
episode
on
Saturday
began
with
host
Rohit
Shetty
announcing
this
week's
tasks.
The
filmmaker
informed
the
contestants
that
they
need
to
perform
relay
stunts
in
order
to
get
to
the
next
level.
Interestingly,
both
the
winner
and
loser
of
the
stunts
will
get
a
chance
to
choose
the
next
two
contestants.
However,
the
team
with
the
most
Fear
Fanda
will
have
to
perform
the
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12
elimination
task.
Rubina
Dilaik
and
Nishant
Bhat
locked
horns
at
the
first
stunt
of
the
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12
Saturday
episode.
The
duo
was
asked
to
put
their
heads
inside
a
box
and
collect
things
inside
it
by
pulling
up
a
lever.
Even
though
both
of
them
finished
the
game,
Nishant
emerged
as
the
winner
and
Rubina
received
Fear
Fanda,
as
she
took
more
time
to
finish
the
stunt.