Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 July 30 Highlights: The Contestants Perform Relay Stunts

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 episode of July 30, Saturday witnessed some highly exciting stunts. The contestants performed relay stunts in the Rohit Shetty show, which would help them to proceed to the next stage of the game. The popular contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, including Rubina Dilaik, Tushar Kalia, and Chetna Pande received the Fear Fanda this week.

KKK 12 episode on Saturday began with host Rohit Shetty announcing this week's tasks. The filmmaker informed the contestants that they need to perform relay stunts in order to get to the next level. Interestingly, both the winner and loser of the stunts will get a chance to choose the next two contestants. However, the team with the most Fear Fanda will have to perform the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 elimination task.

Rubina Dilaik and Nishant Bhat locked horns at the first stunt of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Saturday episode. The duo was asked to put their heads inside a box and collect things inside it by pulling up a lever. Even though both of them finished the game, Nishant emerged as the winner and Rubina received Fear Fanda, as she took more time to finish the stunt.