Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kanika Suffers Injuries While Performing Stunt; Says She Sees It As Jewellery Or Trophy

Kanika Mann has been in the news for a while now. The actress, who was unwell, gave Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 press meet a miss. However, she recovered soon and was ready to go to Cape Town, South Africa to shoot for the show. The actress, who is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's show, suffered injuries while performing a task and was seen flaunting her injuries with a smile. The injuries looked quite bad, but the actress said that she sees them as a jewellery or a trophy.

Recently, she spoke about the same and revealed what Rohit Shetty said. She told ETimes TV that when she told Rohit Shetty that she wasn't able to move her hand and leg and he told her that audience do not know that and they feel she have come here in Khatron Ke Khiladi and she is a strong player. She added that he said that this is the time to show the audience that she is a strong player.

Kanika mentioned that it is fine and injuries are a part of a stunt-based reality show like KKK, and they are bound to get injured. She feels that the beauty of the show is when they are performing the tasks, they don't pay attention to their injuries. She said that one who has hurt his leg will also start running and they get such an adrenaline rush.

The actress said, "We get so motivated and excited that we decide we have to do it. There is a different motivation and if suppose the other contestant has done a better performance, then we get more charged up. And we forget about our pain injuries then at that point of time. But once we were done with the stunt, we realised oh I've hurt my hand, leg (laughs). I click pictures of my scars and injuries and send them to my family, see I've got new jewellery or a trophy to flaunt. I am flaunting my injuries and scars because I've managed to reach so far and I am able to do stunts and complete them with or without injuries. This feeling is amazing."

Talking about the journey so far in the show, she said that she is having a great time on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She is having fun, but she had thought that her journey would be easy and she would manage to do all the stunts because she is very strong. However, after coming here she realised the journey is amazing but definitely not an easy one. She said that the journey is mentally and physically both challenging.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 PROMOS: Sriti Walks On Rope With Snake Around Neck; Rubina Asked To Kiss Frog

Jannat Zubair Talks About Her Bond With Faisal Shaikh; Says 'He Has Been Close To My Entire Family'

Kanika concluded by saying, "There are times when they see a stunt and feel oh this is so easy because it is physically not challenging. But then when you are put under pressure a simple task of unlocking a lock becomes tough. You don't understand at that time if that key has to be turned towards right or left. Sometimes, a particular stunt is physically so tough that you are not able to do it because of your injuries. While performing stunts we go through different challenges, but the moment we win or complete it, there's another level of satisfaction. And to top it all, if Rohit Shetty sir praises you that you did a fantastic job, it is like a cherry on the cake."