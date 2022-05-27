Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mohit Malik Won't Be Travelling To South Africa With Other Contestants For THIS Reason

Mohit Malik is all set to take part in Colors TV’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as one of the contestants. The talented actor, who is currently busy shooting for a web series, was missing from the recently held press conference of the reality show. Not just this, he won't be travelling to South Africa for the shoot with other KKK 12 contestants as well.

For the uninitiated, the Kulfi Kumar Bajewala star has been busy with his first web series Cyber Vaar opposite Sanaya Irani. In a recent social media story, the actor confessed about getting 'FOMO’ over missing the recently held Mumbai press conference of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

He told his fans and followers that he is barely getting any time from his shoot schedule, which led him to miss the official launch of the reality show. Mohit wrote, "Only if I could be in two places at one time or even fly! Major FOMO happening as I miss being with my co-contestant in the media interactions today (sic)."

It must be noted that the KKK 12 team leaves for Cape Town in the next few days. However, Mohit will be joining them later after he wraps up shooting for his OTT debut where he plays a cop.

The actor, who was last seen on the small screen in Lockdown Ki Love Story, has also worked in other popular shows such as Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Doli Armaanon Ki amongst others.