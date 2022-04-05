Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Nishant Bhat Chooses Rohit Shetty's Show Over Dance Deewane Juniors!

Colors' popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been hitting the headlines since a long time now. Several celebrities names have been doing the rounds regarding participation, however, none have confirmed it. Recently, there were reports that Nishat Bhat was approached for Rohit Shetty shows. It was also said that he was approached for Dance Deewane Juniors as one of the mentors.

The latest reports suggest that Nishant has chosen Rohit Shetty's show over the kids' dance reality show. However, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant hasn't confirmed about the same.

Apart from Nishant, his ex-Bigg Boss co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal has also been approached for the adventure reality show and there is all possibility that he might participate.

Given the hype, popularity of the show and being one of the shows that gets highest TRPs for the channel, it makes a lot of sense to be a part of KKK. The contestants are paid a huge amount to be a part of the show. Moreover, since DDJ is also Colors' show, Nishant can join it anytime.

According to Bollywood Life report, the KKK 12 team will fly to South Africa in June-July to shoot for the show.

Some of the names that are doing the rounds regarding participationg are- Shivangi Joshi, Erica Fernandes, Prince Narula, Umar Riaz, Rubina Dilaik, Dipika Kakar, Rajiv Adatia, Simba Nagpal, Urvashi Dholakia and Pavitra Punia. Rubina has rubbished the report while it might not be possible for Simba to participate in the show as he is doing Naagin 6. Other celebs have not reacted to the report.

Coming back to DDJ, Karan Kundrra is hosting the show. Marzi Pestonji, Neetu Kapoor and Nora Fatehi will be seen as judges. The shooting of the show has already started.