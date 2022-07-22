Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Nishant Bhat Says Never In His Wildest Dreams He Thought That A Pig Would Attack Him

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been entertaining audience with daredevil stunts and contestant's camaraderie with each other. It is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. Recently, Nishant Bhat witnessed a scary moment in which a pig attacked and bit him on his bum. The choreographer spoke about the incident and revealed that he had never in his wildest dreams had thought that a pig would attack him.

For those who missed the stunt, Nishant was tied to his partner Tushar Kalia as they had to perform the stunt together. The two were left in between a group of pigs and they had to perform the stunt in a yard amidst mud. During the task, Nishant was severely injured and was badly bruised, which even made host Rohit Shetty worried. One of the pigs got out of control and attacked Nishant. It first tried to bite the choreographer on his hand and then later bit him on his bum. Nishant's partner Tushar signalled host and it was then stunt supervisors rushed to Nishant's rescue.

Talking about the same, Nishant told ETimes TV, the choreographer said that although he didn't know how to react to it, he wanted to complete the stunt.Nishant said, "I was in shock and still I am. Who would have thought a pig who I always found to be cute would bite my bum? It did hurt badly and moreover I was attacked multiple times. Never in my wildest dreams I had thought that a pig would attack like this. I thought it would be a snake, scorpion or a roach maybe but it came as a surprise and was funny at the same time that a pig would do this. I didn't know how to react to it during that very moment but I knew for sure that I wanted to complete my stunt."

He said that his mother was worried and his father had a hearty laugh. Nishant concluded by saying, "My mom was extremely worried while my dad had a hearty laugh, but honestly, we had an amazing health and safety team so I knew I was in safe hands."