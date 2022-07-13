Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Sehajpal Responds To Rumours Of Upsetting Rohit Shetty, Issues Statement

In a recent episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Pratik Sehajpal was seen arguing with host Rohit Shetty. This resulted in a lot of social media speculation about Shetty being upset with Sehajpal, who seemingly did not follow the rules of the game.

There were many media reports suggesting Sehajpal was rude to the filmmaker. Now, Pratik has set the record straight by stating that he respects Rohit and that he is grateful he could even meet the filmmaker.

The Bigg Boss 15 runner-up took to his social media account and wrote, “Honestly please watch the episode clearly! Not once did I speak wrong with Rohit sir I really respect him and I'm grateful to god that I got a chance to even meet him. Jab maine bola ki 'kuch nahi hoga mujhe (When I said nothing will happen to me) something something’ I was talking to someone else... and it looked so wrong even to me as it looked like I spoke in a wrong tone with Rohit sir which I can never do in my life.”

It must be noted that in the latest episode of KKK 12, Chetna Pande and Pratik Sehajpal were attempting a stunt together but Sehajpal did not follow rules, upsetting Rohit. When Shetty quizzed Pratik about it, he answered him back and some people were of the opinion that he misbehaved with the filmmaker. Eventually, Chetna and Pratik ended up losing the task to Faisu and Tushar Kalra.

Pratik shared the aforementioned note and wrote, “I would be the last person who would disrespect anyone. Can't even think about it... #PratikFam #PratikSehajpal.” He added in a series of tweets, "Love you #PratikFam for understanding my deepest emotions and being there. So many things in my mind and heart at that time... I wish I could explain ..And dil se (hartfelt) apologies for disappointing you #PratikFam (sic).”