Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik Talks About Her Biggest Fear; Says She Wants To Look Stylish Every Day

Rubina Dilaik is one of the stylish actresses in television industry. The actress, who is seen currently in Cape Town South Africa shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, has been sharing a lot of pictures and videos with her co-contestants. With the pictures, one thing is evident that apart from shooting, the contestants are having super fun. Another thing that everyone would notice is how stylish the contestants are, especially Rubina.

Recently, the actress spoke about overcoming her biggest fear and also about her fashion and style.

Talking about her KKK 12 journey, Rubina told India-forums that her journey so far in the show has been full of experiences. She said that every day is a new day, every day is a new experience for her. She said that the experience is sometimes scary too, but by the end of each stunt she tells herself, "Yay,' I did it."



About her biggest fear, she said, "Now that that stunt is over, I'll be very honest with you. My biggest fear was creepy crawlies. You make me play with Tigers; You throw me in a clan of Lions, I'll still do the stunt. I am not as scared of them as I am of those tiny creepy crawlies. I somewhere feel that I have not completely overcome the fear of it."

Rubina is known as ultimate diva by her co-contestants, regarding the same, the actress said that she believes that clothes and looks are all about confidence. She added that when the show was offered to her and when she got to know the country in which the show was going to be shot, she did her research about the weather and one thing she was very clear in her head was that she wanted to style herself in such a way that she could wear warmers inside. Because, if she would fight and struggle in the cold, it would show on her face. She added that to her, comfort comes first.

In terms of fashion and style, she said that she never believed that just by wearing short clothes one can look sexy. She thinks that one can look sexy and hot even when you're wearing full clothes.

Rubina wants to look stylish every day and even on her last day. She concluded by saying, "To me, with every new day, I want to opt for a new look. I put in a lot of effort in making myself look different every time I dress up. I came here with excess luggage and picked up a lot of stuff from here. If this is my last day, I want to look stylish. You know how they say any day can be your last day. I do not want to look dull and lull on my last day, this is my motto in life. I want to give in my best every day, no matter what comes my way."